SKOWHEGAN -
Sophia Maeve Thurlow, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday April 10, 2019 in Skowhegan.
She was born April 10, 2019 in Skowhegan, the precious daughter of Ryan J. Thurlow and Sonier J. Williams.
Besides her mom and dad, she leaves behind her two siblings, Richard Brown III and Jasmynn Brown, both of Skowhegan; her maternal grandparents, David and Pauline Williams of Skowhegan; paternal grandparents, Donald and Ann Thurlow of Canaan; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 29, at 9 a.m. at the St. Theresa Catholic Church, 35 Church St., Oakland, with Father Benedict Hughes officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.
"The universe is big, it's vast and complicated, and ridiculous and sometimes, very rarely, impossible things just happen and we call them miracles." The 11th Doctor, Doctor Who
You will be loved and missed forever, Baby girl!
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 23, 2019