Obituary Guest Book View Sign

AUGUSTA - Socorro A. (Guzman) Butterfield, 88, of Augusta, formerly of Chesterville, passed away at home on Monday, March 25, 2019, with loving family by her side. She was born in Tres Rios, Costa Rica, on June 8, 1930, the youngest of three children born to Ramon Valverde and Balbina Guzman. On Oct. 25, 1945, at the age of 15, Socorro and her brother, Juan, emigrated to the United States, eventually settling in Mt. Vernon, where she met her future husband, Raymond C. Wyman. Together they had a daughter, Gloria.



Following the death of her first husband in 1966, Socorro moved to Farmington and worked at Farmington Shoe Co. where she was employed for 20 years. In 1975, she met Ernest M. Butterfield of Chesterville and they married on April 9, 1977. In time, with Ernie's support and encouragement, Socorro proudly became a citizen of the United States. Socorro enjoyed being a housewife and liked cooking, canning, gardening and mowing the lawns. She also enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she and Ernie hosted many barbecues and family gatherings.



Socorro was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Leticia; a great-grandson, Jacob; and her first and second husbands, Raymond and Ernie.



She is survived by her brother, Juan Guzman and his wife, Kathleen of Oakland; daughter, Gloria Whitney and her husband, Harold of Livermore, son, Brian Butterfield and his wife, Diana of Chesterville; six granddaughters, Holly, Debbie, Cathy, Sherry, Nicci, and Jean; five great-granddaughters, Amanda, Ashlie, Keri, Reagan, and Hailey, six great-grandsons, Joe, Alex, Derek, Eli, Caleb, and Isaac; several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Interment will be on May 15 at 10 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Friends are encouraged to leave a kind word on her memorial wall at







AUGUSTA - Socorro A. (Guzman) Butterfield, 88, of Augusta, formerly of Chesterville, passed away at home on Monday, March 25, 2019, with loving family by her side. She was born in Tres Rios, Costa Rica, on June 8, 1930, the youngest of three children born to Ramon Valverde and Balbina Guzman. On Oct. 25, 1945, at the age of 15, Socorro and her brother, Juan, emigrated to the United States, eventually settling in Mt. Vernon, where she met her future husband, Raymond C. Wyman. Together they had a daughter, Gloria.Following the death of her first husband in 1966, Socorro moved to Farmington and worked at Farmington Shoe Co. where she was employed for 20 years. In 1975, she met Ernest M. Butterfield of Chesterville and they married on April 9, 1977. In time, with Ernie's support and encouragement, Socorro proudly became a citizen of the United States. Socorro enjoyed being a housewife and liked cooking, canning, gardening and mowing the lawns. She also enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she and Ernie hosted many barbecues and family gatherings.Socorro was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Leticia; a great-grandson, Jacob; and her first and second husbands, Raymond and Ernie.She is survived by her brother, Juan Guzman and his wife, Kathleen of Oakland; daughter, Gloria Whitney and her husband, Harold of Livermore, son, Brian Butterfield and his wife, Diana of Chesterville; six granddaughters, Holly, Debbie, Cathy, Sherry, Nicci, and Jean; five great-granddaughters, Amanda, Ashlie, Keri, Reagan, and Hailey, six great-grandsons, Joe, Alex, Derek, Eli, Caleb, and Isaac; several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Interment will be on May 15 at 10 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Friends are encouraged to leave a kind word on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com Funeral Home Wiles Remembrance Centers

137 Farmington Falls Road

Farmington , ME 04938

207-778-5911 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close