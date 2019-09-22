BALTIMORE, Md. - Sidelle Jaffee Krinsky who brought joy, mirth, and love to all the people touched by her clever wit, colorful personality, originality, and zest for life, died on Sept.18, 2019, in Baltimore, Md. She was 80.
On Dec. 22, 1938, Sidelle was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Philip and Edna Jaffee. Her scholastic ability enabled her to skip eighth grade. After graduating from Boston University with an English degree, Sidelle worked for a period of time as an editor at Random House in New York City before meeting and marrying her devoted husband, Rabbi Raymond Krinsky. Sidelle was a full partner with her husband serving the Jewish and wider communities through charitable and social justice endeavors in Charlottesville, Va. and Waterville, Maine, while together lovingly raising three children. Sidelle rejoiced in family first and foremost.
Sidelle is survived by her adoring husband Rabbi Raymond Krinsky; children Philip Krinsky (Wendy Dinner), William (Jori) Krinsky, Robert Krinsky (Robyn Katz); sister Lila (late Col. Sandy) Lavine, nephew Philip (Valerie) Lavine, their sons Morgan, Ethan, and Griffin, and niece, Betsy (Duane) McDonnell, and their daughters, Eliza and Gillian.
Service at Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc., 8900 Reisterstown Rd., Baltimore, Md. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 9 a.m. Internment at Mt. Judah Cemetery in Ridgewood, N.Y. Please omit flowers.
Contributions in her memory may be sent to the:
Heart & Vascular Institute at the John Hopkins
Development Office
600 N. Wolfe St.
536 Blalock
Baltimore, MD 21287
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 22, 2019