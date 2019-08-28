Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. John's Catholic Church 26 Monument Street Winslow , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Shirley Margaret (Tardiff) Buzzell, 82, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Shirley was born in Waterville, the daughter of the late William and Aurora (Bouchard) Tardiff.



Shirley graduated from Lawrence High School in 1955, and while she lived elsewhere for a time, Maine was always her home. She was happiest when all the people she loved were close by. Shirley will be forever remembered for her candor, her wicked sense of humor, and her delicious banana bread. She loved her husband George immensely, and his death in 2011 left her bereft. The two enjoyed visiting family in Bar Harbor, driving up Cadillac Mountain, hosting family gatherings, and hollering to each other from different rooms in their home. She never really forgave him for leaving her to wash the dishes alone.



Shirley loved to read, knit, crochet, and bake, but most enjoyed sharing her gifts with others. One of Shirley's hobbies was stockpiling food and dry goods; if you ever needed dish towels, tortiere pie or toilet paper, Shirley was your lady. She worked hard all her life and was a fixture in the local community. Her retirement capped off decades at The 107 in Winslow, making the best breakfast pizza, giving out pretzels to the kids, and chatting up loyal customers during her morning shift. Shirley also spent years waitressing at Ken's Family Restaurant in Winslow before the flood of '87, and at the Winslow VFW. Her gregarious nature shined through in her work and endured to her last days. Shirley was most proud of her family, loyal friendships, and her 36 years of sobriety.



She leaves behind siblings, Richard (Shirley) and Sharon; as well as her children, Cyndi, Debbie, Steve, Tammy, Jeff, David, Ricky, Rose, Donna, Anne, Brenda, and Steve; as well as her in-laws; nieces and nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind the lights of her life, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 30 years, George; and her siblings, Raymond, John, Patricia, Joan, James and Daniel.



A special thank you to all the family and friends who visited Shirley in her final months and weeks, and the dedicated healthcare providers who cared for her with love and compassion. She loved and appreciated each of you so much.



A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Friday, August 30, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, 26 Monument Street, Winslow, Maine 04901.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to honor her love for her rescued dog, Casco,



by way of the



Humane Society



Waterville Area



100 Webb Road



Waterville, ME 04901



or to the important work of the







of Maine



383 U.S. Route 1, Ste. 2C



Scarborough, ME 04074







