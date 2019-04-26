Guest Book View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 983 Ridge Rd Windsor , ME 04363 (207)-445-3000 Service 3:00 PM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 983 Ridge Rd Windsor , ME 04363 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHINA - On April 22, 2019, Shirley M. Williams, 69, passed away peacefully at her home in China, ending her heroic fight against cancer. During this time, she was surrounded by the ones she loved the most. Shirley was born on Feb. 12, 1950 to Frances and Leslie Martin in Gardiner. Shirley grew up in Richmond and had a close relationship with her Nana throughout her childhood. Shirley graduated from Richmond High School in 1969. Shirley worked for Thadius Barber for 24 years at his multiple stores. She thought very highly of Thad, Rita, Tom, and all of her co-workers, considering them all her "second family" and loved them very much. She worked for Thad until Nov. 18, 2019 at Fieldstone's Quickstop in South China. During Shirley's employment at Fieldstones, she formed special friendships with her customers. She will continue to be treasured and well-respected by the community that she lived in. Prior to this, Shirley was a devoted stay-at-home mother to her children. In Shirley's earlier years, she enjoyed going out dancing and was the person everyone came to when they needed a cake decorated for occasions such as birthdays or weddings because she did such beautiful work. As of recent, in Shirley's free time throughout the entire year, she could be found shopping in preparation for the holidays in hopes of surprising her family as they walked into her living room on Christmas mornings. Shirley's family looked forward to "family nights" with Mom/Mimi. Shirley would make a home cooked meal per family members' requests on these nights and they would sit down for a game of Yahtzee afterwards. Shirley cherished these special moments spent with her family. Shirley was a very generous, bighearted, selfless person and even throughout her battle with cancer was always supportive of those around her and willing to help them in anyway she could. Shirley is survived by her children, Donald L. Williams of China; Charmeny A. Williams of China, Lorena M. Clark of Skowhegan, George H. Williams and wife, Sheryl of Las Vegas, Nev. and Troy D. Williams and wife, Jessica of China; her grandchildren, Steven Hamel, Ryan Hamel, Shirlynn Sears, Shaine Staples, Aarick Staples, Erin Clark, Hunter Williams, Tyonna Williams, Abbey Gordon, Kaylynn Clark, Nickolos Clark, Emryss Clark, Collin Williams; her great-grandchildren, Lincoln Hamel, Levi Hamel; her sister, Jo Anne Fox of Fairhaven, Mass.; and many other family and friends.Shirley is predeceased by her beloved daughter, Erica J. Hamel; her brother, Joseph Martin, her sisters, Donna Derr, and Norine Martin; her parents, Frances and Leslie Martin; her nephews, William Fox, and Tracey Derr; and her cousin, Gregory Wilson. A special thank you to two special hospice workers – Tina and Norma. Services will be held at Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Rd., Rte. 32, Windsor on May 4 at 3 p.m. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at







In lieu of flowers, you can send any donations to: Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care c/o MaineGeneral Health Office of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 828, Waterville, ME 04903-0828 Published in Central Maine on Apr. 26, 2019

