WATERVILLE - Shirley M. Thomas, 89, passed away on Aug. 12, 2019 at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville. She was born in Waterville on June 13, 1930, the daughter of Harold G. and Evelyn (Fortier) Murray. She was a graduate of the Mount Merici Academy, class of 1948 and was formerly employed as a secretary at Waterville High School. Shirley also served as secretary for the vice president of Keyes Fiber Company, was a proof reader for Dean Marriner on his talk shows on WTVL radio and assisted her husband in operating Tony's Deli.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Thomas; and her brother, Jerome William Murray.
She is survived by her brother, Ted Murray of Waterville, sister-in-law, Evelyn Murray of Waterville; her nephews, William, Bruce and Kevin Murray and niece, Kathy Rutherford; several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews on the Thomas side of family.
At her request, there will be no public visitation. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 at Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville. Committal prayers and burial will follow in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook can be signed, memories and condolences shared at www.gallantfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 16, 2019