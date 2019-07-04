Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley M. Rollins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BINGHAM - Shirley M. Rollins, 91, of Bingham passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Somerset Nursing Home, in Bingham, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Bingham on Feb. 21, 1928, a daughter of Gilbert Miller and Chrystal Grant. She had one sister, Lorraine, and two brothers, Dale and Loren. The siblings kept their parents very busy but they were also a big help around the farm. Shirley was a devoted faithful wife to Gerald "Jug" Rollins for 46 wonderful years. They were married in 1973.



She had three wonderful sons before she was married to Gerald, Donnie Miller, Ellery Witham Jr. and Terry Witham, who were her pride and joy.



Shirley was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1975. She had a love for Jehovah, as her memory faded so did her ability to serve. She always kept her hope of the resurrection. She lived her life serving Jehovah to the fullest.



She had many occupations throughout her years on this earth. She also had many talents cooking, sewing clothes, crocheting and she loved cookbooks and baking. One of her favorite hobbies was collecting recipes from family members and friends. She loved spending time with her special friend, Judy Thibodeau. She enjoyed getting her hair curled and colored once a week. She was an animal lover that especially loved horses.



As a young girl, she would rather clean out the horse barns and haul wood with her dad than be inside doing dishes. She loved spending time making memories with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Shirley will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved her.



