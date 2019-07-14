Guest Book View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Graveside service 11:00 AM Kent Cemetery Fayette , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FAYETTE - Shirley Louise Sanville Pinkham went peacefully to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 after multiple strokes.



Shirley was born Dec. 20, 1932 at her family home in Gorham. She was the second daughter of Frank and Ethel (Maskery) Sanville.



She graduated from Bridge Academy in 1950 and Kennebec School of Commerce in 1951. On June 7, 1952 she married her childhood sweetheart, Carlton, her husband of 65 years. She worked for the State of Maine. Later, she was a foster parent for the State of Maine for 28 newborn babies and children; secretary to the principal at Winthrop High School for 23 years until retirement in 1991.



She and Carlton lived on a farm in Fayette where they raised horses, pigs, cows and other animals. She loved riding her horses. She was a past director of Underwood Memorial Library in Fayette, a member of the Fayette Historical Association, and the Fayette Baptist Church.



She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; her sisters, Irene Sands, Beverly Martin, and Barbara Magee, and infant brother, Frank Sanville Jr.



She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Duncan of Fayette, her son, Jeffrey, and his wife, Cindy of Fayette; her grandchildren, Jason and his wife, Sarah, Ronald, Jennifer and her husband, Dennis, Christina, Jacob and his wife, Bethany, Shane, and Cody and his partner, Megan; and nine great-granddaughters.



Shirley's life will be celebrated at a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at Kent Cemetery in Fayette, with Pastor Henry Cooper officiating. All are welcome to a reception at Fayette Baptist Church following the service.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.







