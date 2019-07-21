Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Irene Marden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Shirley Irene Marden passed away on July 17, 2019, at the age of 91. Born on Dec, 12, 1927, in Pittsfield, Mass., to Edna (Burns) Marshall of West Forks and Bertrand Marshall of Waterville, she was raised along with her sisters, Martha and Pauline, among a tangle of family in the north end of Waterville where she earned the nickname "Scoop" for always being "in the know." She attended Waterville schools where she met her lifelong partner and husband, Robert "Bob" Marden. She later attended Westbrook Junior College and graduated from Colby College in 1949. Scoop's early adult years in Waterville were consumed with raising four children and filled with wonderful family times - summers at Ocean Point and winter weekends downhill skiing at Sugarloaf - marked by the continuous packing (and unpacking) of food and clothing for six, the coordinating of gear, and getting everything organized for everyone - and being cheerful about it (mostly). Somehow, Scoop found a way to sneak in a little time for herself during these years which she used to explore various art forms and crafts, including furniture refinishing, watercolor painting, needlepoint and crewelwork, paper cutting, reverse painting, stenciling and the hooking of intricate and beautiful oriental rugs. She also regularly devoted time volunteering in the community to support groups important to her including the YMCA, Thayer Hospital, the Redington Museum, and the United Methodist Church. Scoop and husband, Bob, enjoyed an active social life during a particularly vibrant time in Waterville, laughing it up in the company of a great group of close friends and travelling with the Elders Downeast Dixieland Band. In later years, Scoop devoted her time tending to her husband's medical needs with efficiency, patience (mostly), and impressive practicality. She was unwavering in her dedication to the care of her life-long partner, despite its challenges. Throughout her lifetime, Scoop displayed a genuine concern for others and a natural generosity of spirit. She checked in with folks, she listened with interest and sincerity, gave people rides, delivered food or a newspaper or a handwritten note - and cheered people up. She was a voracious reader(and a book club participant to the end), was quick-witted, extremely practical and very funny. She will be missed by many people. Surviving and missing her presence already are her children, Sharon and husband, Bob of Winslow, Bob and wife, Lydia of Oakland, Holly and husband, Jose of Puerto Rico, Eric and wife, Jennifer of Boothbay; grandchildren, Brad and Katie of Homer, Alaska, Hannah and partner, Rob of Boothbay, Sadie of Fairbanks, Alaska, Anna Marie and husband, Rick of Richmond, Ileana and partner, Gabriel of New Jersey, Lindsay and husband Brady of Boothbay; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Renn, Molly, Caleb and Adelie Marie; brother-in-law, Donald Marden and wife, Anne of Oakland, and brother-in-law, Hal Marden of Pennsylvania; and stepmother, Cathy Marshall of Waterville; as well as loving nieces and nephews, near and far. The family would like to express its heartfelt thanks to all those who cared for Scoop over the years and through this final period: Maine Dartmouth Family Medicine and Dr. Harry Colt - for listening and for your respect; MaineGeneral Medical Center and its excellent staff of care professionals -for your kindness; the staff of Park Residences - for your support and patience; and to Amy Singh - for being there when you were needed most. A memorial service shall take place at the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church in Waterville on Friday, July 26, at 3 p.m. and a 7 p.m. sunset toast from the porch at Scoop's beloved Ocean Point is planned for Saturday, July 27. Flowers aren't necessary. Contributions in her honor should be made to a .







