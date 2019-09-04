Guest Book View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Committal 12:00 PM Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Civic Center Drive Augusta , ME View Map Celebration of Life 12:30 PM Le Club Calumet West River Road Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Shirley H. Dutil, 83, died peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Glenridge, following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Bocking, Braintree, Essex, England on March 27, 1936, the daughter of the late William Brown and Lilly (Barnard) Brown.



Shirley met her husband, the late Joseph P.A. Dutil, while he was stationed in England serving in the Air Force. Shirley returned with Joe to the United States where they raised their family. In her early years, Shirley worked as a CNA for AMHI. Her most enjoyable years were while she was employed as an executive housekeeper for the Quality Inn and Suites, Augusta for over 40 years.



Shirley was a member of the Granite Hill Baptist Church and, for many years, she enjoyed attending church with her granddaughter and eating brunch at the Downtown Diner.



Shirley looked forward to going dancing with her friends and playing cards on the weekends. She was fortunate to have traveled to many wonderful places, enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren and attending their sporting events and never said no to an invite for dinner. She also enjoyed reading, bowling and going to plays and musicals. She also loved her ice cream!



Mrs. Dutil was predeceased by her husband, Joseph P.A. Dutil; and her brother, Hedley Brown.



She is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Williams and her husband Theodore of Belgrade, Tammy Spear and her partner David of West Gardiner, her son, Steven Dutil and his wife Laurie of Chelsea; six grandchildren, Isaiah Williams of York, Brittni Williams of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Jessica Dutil of Augusta, Ally Dutil of Augusta, Hayley Spear of Kennebunk, and Ryan Spear of Chelsea; four great-grandchildren, Ariana, Brianna, Jameson, and Sydney; and several nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the PCAs who lovingly cared for Shirley in her home and to the staff at Glenridge for their compassion and support.



At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A committal service will be held on Monday, September 9 at 12 p.m. at the committal shelter in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta. Following will be a celebration of life at Le Club Calumet, West River Road, Augusta at 12:30 p.m.



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to



Bridges Home Care,



1 Weston St., #2-3,



Augusta, ME 04330



or



Maine-ly Eldercare



28 Center St.



Oakland, ME 04963







AUGUSTA - Shirley H. Dutil, 83, died peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Glenridge, following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Bocking, Braintree, Essex, England on March 27, 1936, the daughter of the late William Brown and Lilly (Barnard) Brown.Shirley met her husband, the late Joseph P.A. Dutil, while he was stationed in England serving in the Air Force. Shirley returned with Joe to the United States where they raised their family. In her early years, Shirley worked as a CNA for AMHI. Her most enjoyable years were while she was employed as an executive housekeeper for the Quality Inn and Suites, Augusta for over 40 years.Shirley was a member of the Granite Hill Baptist Church and, for many years, she enjoyed attending church with her granddaughter and eating brunch at the Downtown Diner.Shirley looked forward to going dancing with her friends and playing cards on the weekends. She was fortunate to have traveled to many wonderful places, enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren and attending their sporting events and never said no to an invite for dinner. She also enjoyed reading, bowling and going to plays and musicals. She also loved her ice cream!Mrs. Dutil was predeceased by her husband, Joseph P.A. Dutil; and her brother, Hedley Brown.She is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Williams and her husband Theodore of Belgrade, Tammy Spear and her partner David of West Gardiner, her son, Steven Dutil and his wife Laurie of Chelsea; six grandchildren, Isaiah Williams of York, Brittni Williams of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Jessica Dutil of Augusta, Ally Dutil of Augusta, Hayley Spear of Kennebunk, and Ryan Spear of Chelsea; four great-grandchildren, Ariana, Brianna, Jameson, and Sydney; and several nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the PCAs who lovingly cared for Shirley in her home and to the staff at Glenridge for their compassion and support.At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A committal service will be held on Monday, September 9 at 12 p.m. at the committal shelter in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta. Following will be a celebration of life at Le Club Calumet, West River Road, Augusta at 12:30 p.m.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory toBridges Home Care,1 Weston St., #2-3,Augusta, ME 04330orMaine-ly Eldercare28 Center St.Oakland, ME 04963 Published in Central Maine on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close