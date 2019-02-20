Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MONMOUTH - Shirley G. Crocker, 70, a longtime resident of Monmouth, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Her family remembers her as a generous, selfless, hardworking, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was born on Sept. 18, 1948, the daughter of Calvin P. Boynton and Attalie (Gay) Boynton. Shirley attended schools in the Winthrop area. On June 29, 1973, she married Herbert "Pete" E. Crocker Jr. and they had a wonderful life together for 36 years. He passed away on January 7, 2009. Shirley was no stranger to hard work, working for Edwards Cotton Mill, Simpson's Egg Farms, Carleton Woolen Mills, Bickford's Woodworking, and Progressive Distributors. She enjoyed fishing, loved flower and vegetable gardening, shopping with her sister and being with family.She is survived by her bird, Skeet, and cat, Cinnamon; her mother, Attalie Boynton; three sons, Cal Paquet of Bowdoin, Ron Crocker and his wife, Christina, of E. Winthrop, Glen Crocker and his wife, Michelle, of Windsor; two daughters, Terri Strout and her husband, Darren of Auburn, Tracy Crocker and her companion, "My Boy" Harry Buck, of Turner; her sister, Janice Goldrup of Monmouth; three brothers, Harry Boynton Sr. and his wife, Rose of Monmouth, Gary Boynton Sr. and his wife, Lori of Readfield, Chris Boynton of Gardiner; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her father, Calvin P. Boynton; her husband, Herbert "Pete" Crocker Jr.Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com .A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth, Maine.If desired, contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to: 501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105 Funeral Home Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home

