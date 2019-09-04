Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Daniels. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Memorial service 2:00 PM Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery committal shelter, Civic Center Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Shirley was born to William Potter and Harriet Ridley on March 21, 1922 in South Gardiner.



She lived in Augusta with Norman S. Daniels, her beloved husband, until his sudden death in 1975. Not long after his passing, she spent winters on Fort Myers Beach and summers in Augusta until she chose to live on Fort Myers Beach year-round. She energetically pursued activities with friends and social engagements until health issues slowed her down shortly before her passing.



Shirley is survived by Madelyn Piper, her sister-in-law and dearest friend of 70-plus, years; in addition to a number of nieces and nephews.



Shirley had a marvelous sense of humor, was well-informed, could carry on a conversation about almost anything and took interest in all whom she came in contact with. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.



A memorial service and burial of her cremains will be held at old Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery committal shelter, Civic Center, Augusta, on Tuesday, September 10 at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner.







