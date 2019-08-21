SOMERVILLE - Shirley Brown Hewett, 88, of Somerville, passed away on Aug. 14, 2019 at The Knox Center for Long Term Care. Shirley was born in Jefferson on March 31, 1931, daughter of Stanford Lawrence and Sylvia Tibbetts Brown. She completed her elementary education in Somerville and graduated from Erskine Academy in 1949, where she was on the basketball team and was the senior class president. She also graduated from Gates Business College in Augusta.
Shirley married Donald N. Hewett on Oct. 13, 1951. They had two children, Sylvia, deceased, and Mark of Ft. Wayne, Ind.
She was an active member of the South Somerville Baptist Church for over 60 years, and was a founding member of the Somerville Fire Department Auxillary. She was also a member of the Somerville Historical Society.
She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; her brother, Lyford A. Brown and her daughter, Sylvia Jane Hewett.
Shirley is survived by her son, Mark and his wife, Francine of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; her sister-in-law, Nina Brown of Topsham; as well as several nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main Street in Waldoboro. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26 at 1 p.m. at the South Somerville Baptist Church, 8 Hewett Road in Somerville.
Hall's of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to the
South Somerville
Baptist Church
8 Hewett Road
Somerville, ME 04348
or to
Erskine Academy Annual Fund
309 Windsor Road
South China, ME 04358
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 21, 2019