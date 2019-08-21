Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Brown Hewett. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Home 949 Main St Waldoboro , ME 04572 (207)-832-5541 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hall Funeral Home 949 Main St Waldoboro , ME 04572 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM South Somerville Baptist Church 8 Hewett Road Somerville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SOMERVILLE - Shirley Brown Hewett, 88, of Somerville, passed away on Aug. 14, 2019 at The Knox Center for Long Term Care. Shirley was born in Jefferson on March 31, 1931, daughter of Stanford Lawrence and Sylvia Tibbetts Brown. She completed her elementary education in Somerville and graduated from Erskine Academy in 1949, where she was on the basketball team and was the senior class president. She also graduated from Gates Business College in Augusta.



Shirley married Donald N. Hewett on Oct. 13, 1951. They had two children, Sylvia, deceased, and Mark of Ft. Wayne, Ind.



She was an active member of the South Somerville Baptist Church for over 60 years, and was a founding member of the Somerville Fire Department Auxillary. She was also a member of the Somerville Historical Society.



She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; her brother, Lyford A. Brown and her daughter, Sylvia Jane Hewett.



Shirley is survived by her son, Mark and his wife, Francine of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; her sister-in-law, Nina Brown of Topsham; as well as several nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.



Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main Street in Waldoboro. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26 at 1 p.m. at the South Somerville Baptist Church, 8 Hewett Road in Somerville.



Hall's of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. For online condolences visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to the



South Somerville



Baptist Church



8 Hewett Road



Somerville, ME 04348



or to



Erskine Academy Annual Fund



309 Windsor Road



South China, ME 04358







SOMERVILLE - Shirley Brown Hewett, 88, of Somerville, passed away on Aug. 14, 2019 at The Knox Center for Long Term Care. Shirley was born in Jefferson on March 31, 1931, daughter of Stanford Lawrence and Sylvia Tibbetts Brown. She completed her elementary education in Somerville and graduated from Erskine Academy in 1949, where she was on the basketball team and was the senior class president. She also graduated from Gates Business College in Augusta.Shirley married Donald N. Hewett on Oct. 13, 1951. They had two children, Sylvia, deceased, and Mark of Ft. Wayne, Ind.She was an active member of the South Somerville Baptist Church for over 60 years, and was a founding member of the Somerville Fire Department Auxillary. She was also a member of the Somerville Historical Society.She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; her brother, Lyford A. Brown and her daughter, Sylvia Jane Hewett.Shirley is survived by her son, Mark and his wife, Francine of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; her sister-in-law, Nina Brown of Topsham; as well as several nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main Street in Waldoboro. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26 at 1 p.m. at the South Somerville Baptist Church, 8 Hewett Road in Somerville.Hall's of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. For online condolences visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to theSouth SomervilleBaptist Church8 Hewett RoadSomerville, ME 04348or toErskine Academy Annual Fund309 Windsor RoadSouth China, ME 04358 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close