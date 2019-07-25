ANGOLA, Ind. - Sherwood Wilson "Woody" Craig, 87, of Angola, Ind., passed away on July 15, 2019, at the Aperion Care of Angola.
Woody was born Jan. 8, 1932, in Fairfield, Maine, the only child of Desmond and June (Bowden) Craig. He lived in Fairfield until graduating from Lawrence High in 1949. He graduated from Purdue University School of Pharmacy in 1953. Upon graduation, he served in the United States Army.
Settling in Coldwater, Michigan, Woody opened Craig's Pharmacy which he owned and operated for over 15 years. He was also owner of Hallmark Cards and gift stores in Coldwater and Three Rivers, Michigan. He was actively involved in town service organizations including Rotary. Woody enjoyed fishing, the camaraderie of hunting trips, occasionally dusting off his trumpet skills to play swing-era hits from memory, and for many years was an avid golfer, belonging to the Coldwater Country Club.
Surviving is his wife of 32 years Barbara Hershberger Farlow Craig of Angola; his son, Steve (Deborah) Craig of Hampton, New Hampshire; daughter, Linda (Randy) Iles of Allen, Michigan; and three grandchildren: Anna Craig, Tatiana Craig and Ford Abel. Also surviving are his stepsons, Jay (Peggy) Farlow of Fort Wayne and Brad (Angie) Farlow of Sedro Woolley, Washington; and stepdaughter, Jani (Mark) Spede, and their two sons, Dale and Dane Spede, of Seneca, South Carolina.
Burial will be in Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the
Presbyterian Chapel
of the Lakes
2955 W. Orland Road
Angola, IN 46703
Published in Central Maine on July 25, 2019