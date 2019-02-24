Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HALLOWELL - Sherry Lynn Sipowicz Laubenstein, resident of Hallowell, Maine, departed this life on the morning of Feb. 8, 2019, at her home in Hallowell. Sherry was born the daughter of Matthew and Marjorie Nason Sipowicz both of whom preceded her in death, Marjorie in late January of 2019 and Matthew in March of 2015. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Scott Laubenstein, in 1984. Sherry resided on Hubbard Lane in Hallowell most of her life with her two sons. Sherry attended her first two years of high school at Pioneer Valley Academy in New Braintree, Mass., and her last two years at Hall-Dale High School in Farmingdale, Maine, where she graduated with the class of 1974. She maintained friendships with classmates from both schools over the years. Sherry was an accomplished perennial gardener. Her perennial flower and Hosta beds were beautifully maintained. She worked at the Gardiner Estate in South Gardiner, Maine, and maintained the estate's gardens for many years. Sherry was a meticulous house keeper and very well organized. She loved music and listened to a wide variety of artists such as Stevie Ray Vaughn, Phil Collins, and the Moody Blues to name a few. Sherry loved cats and had several throughout her life time. She especially loved playing cribbage with her brother, Hugh. She took great delight when she "skunked" him! Sherry is survived by her son, Ian Blethen and his wife, Elisa, who live in California; her son, Blair Laubenstein of Hallowell, Maine; stepdaughter, Heidi Laubenstein who lives in Colorado; her brother, Hugh Sipowicz and his wife, Judi, who live in Oakland, Tenn.; her aunt and uncle, Leonard "Sonny" Nason and his wife, Valerie; and her cousins, Lori Nason and John Nason all who live in Maine. There will be a private family service and internment in June 2019.







