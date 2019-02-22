Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MADISON - Sheldon H. Kilkenny, 69, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at his home in Madison, Maine.He was born Jan. 31, 1950, in Skowhegan, Maine, the son of Roger C. and Fayedella F. (Hodgdon) Kilkenny.Sheldon was a sergeant serving in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era from 1969-1972.He started working for New Balance Shoe Company in September of 1982 and became director of manufacturing in Maine in April of 2005. Sheldon also plowed snow for 17 years for 70 customers.He and Kathy enjoyed camping at the August West Kampground, they enjoyed their summers there for 20 years. They also loved to go out to eat, loved going to the Fryeburg Fair for the week for the last four years. Sheldon enjoyed his vehicles and especially liked muscle cars.Besides his wife, Kathy, of 40 years of Madison, Sheldon leaves his brother, Rodney Kilkenny and his wife, Sheila, of Madison; his sister-in-law, Rachael Streifel and her husband, Thomas, of Florida; his three nephews, Adam Streifel of Florida, Brandon Kilkenny and his wife, Renee, of Skowhegan, and his nephew, Erald Kilkenny Jr.; his two nieces, Holly Blomquist of Las Vegas, Shirley Greeley and her husband, Jay, of Casco; his two close friends, James Provost of Skowhegan and Brian Mitchell of Skowhegan.He was predeceased by his parents and his half-brother, Erald Kilkenny.A celebration of Sheldon's life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 4 p.m., at T & B Celebration Center, 414 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.







www.smartandedwardsfh.com Donations may be made in Sheldon's name to:The for ChildrenAttn: Office of Development2900 N. Rocky Point Dr.Tampa, FL 33607 Published in Central Maine on Feb. 22, 2019

