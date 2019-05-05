Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Robbins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Sheila is survived by her loving children, son Steven of Skowhegan, daughter Linda (Dinkin) and son-in-law Joel of Raleigh, N.C.; brother Ralph Migdale (Adrienne) of Rockaway, N.J.; her three wonderful grandchildren, Joshua, Rachel and Samuel; sisters-in-law June Bailey of Anson, Barbara Robbins of Madison, Evelyn Robbins of Mercer and Adrienne Migdale of Rockaway, N.J. Sheila was a loving cousin and aunt, as well as a wonderful friend to many.



Sheila was an avid reader and belonged to a local, wonderful book club of dear ladies whom she treasured, for 13 years. A lover of all things 1950s, Elvis and fashion, she also throughout her life took pleasure in several pursuits of painting, playing the keyboard and needlepoint.



Sheila was predeceased in life by her husband David Robbins; and parents Jack and Rose Migdale. She will be dearly missed as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.



A celebration of life will take place from 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 to celebrate Sheila's life. 18 Sunrise Drive, Skowhegan, 858-0223 l/m.







SKOWHEGAN - In loving memory of Sheila Robbins, 81, of Skowhegan, who passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

