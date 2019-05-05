Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Bourget. View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Sheila Bourget died peacefully in her sleep at Northern Light EMMC on April 11, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on June 23, 1949 in Waterville to parents Alice and Clarence Williamson.



Sheila enjoyed traveling and had the opportunity to visit Europe, Mexico and Canada. She also had the opportunity to visit Graceland, which was home to her favorite musical artist, Elvis Presley. She also enjoyed spending time with her two grandchildren whenever possible.



Sheila was predeceased by her husband, Patrick, of almost 40 years. She is survived by her daughter, Della and her husband Juan; and grandchildren, Alexia and Joaquin from Glenburn.



We want to thank the staff of Northern Light EMMC, Northern Light Hospice and Veilleux Funeral Home for the great care and compassion that was shown to my mother and family during this difficult time.



"Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories."



There will be a graveside service at Saint Francis Cemetery in Waterville later in the spring.



