MONMOUTH - Shawn E. Devault, 52, of Monmouth, passed away Saturday, June 29 in a Boston hospital.
He was born in Augusta on April 23, 1967, the son of Edward and Jeanne (Dunn) Devault.
Shawn was an avid fly fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family. Shawn worked in food service sales for over 30 years and enjoyed seeing his customers weekly. He will be missed by many.
Shawn is survived by his wife, Erica Devault of Monmouth; daughter, Cheyenne Devault of Monmouth, his son, Nathan Devault and his companion, Alicia Richards of West Gardiner; his parents, Ed Devault and his wife, Dianne of Concord TWP, Jeanne Gagne and her husband, John of Greene; his in-laws, Donna and Gerald Kaherl of Leeds; his sister, Melissa Devault, also of Leeds; a niece, Cassidy Bunker and nephew, Josh Bunker; his uncle, Don Hawthorne and his wife, Elaine of Gray; also best friend, John Armentrout and his wife, Nancy of Farmingdale; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop on Saturday July 13 at 11 a.m.
Published in Central Maine on July 7, 2019