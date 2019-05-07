Sharon Lois McCracken Greenlaw

Service Information
Smart & Edwards Funeral Home
183 Madison Ave
Skowhegan, ME
04976
(207)-474-3357
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Skowhegan Federated Church
13 Island Ave.
Skowhegan, ME
Obituary
SKOWHEGAN - Sharon Lois McCracken Greenlaw passed away on May 5, 2019, at the Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew, a retired Chief Warrant Officer in the U.S. Navy; and her daughter Melissa Lynn Greenlaw. She is further survived her three brothers, Hugh Thomas McCracken (Nancy) of Dublin, Ohio, Walter Patrick McCracken of Oswego, N.Y. and Bruce King McCracken (Diane) of McLean, Va.

Sharon was born in Oswego, N.Y. on March 19, 1947. Her parents, Hugh Moss McCracken and Madeline Sawyer McCracken moved to Chambersburg, Pa. where Sharon attended high school. She graduated from Old Dominion University, VA and was a lifelong educator, having taught in Hawaii, Virginia, Florida and Maine. She was at once a mother, a navy wife and an educator. She enjoyed scrapbooking, reading her Bible and caring for everyone around her, especially children. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews and her many friends.

A Celebration of life will occur at the Skowhegan Federated Church, 13 Island Ave., Skowhegan, at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday May 8. Reception will follow at the Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

Published in Central Maine on May 7, 2019
