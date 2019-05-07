Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Lois McCracken Greenlaw. View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Skowhegan Federated Church 13 Island Ave. Skowhegan , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Sharon Lois McCracken Greenlaw passed away on May 5, 2019, at the Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.



She is survived by her husband, Matthew, a retired Chief Warrant Officer in the U.S. Navy; and her daughter Melissa Lynn Greenlaw. She is further survived her three brothers, Hugh Thomas McCracken (Nancy) of Dublin, Ohio, Walter Patrick McCracken of Oswego, N.Y. and Bruce King McCracken (Diane) of McLean, Va.



Sharon was born in Oswego, N.Y. on March 19, 1947. Her parents, Hugh Moss McCracken and Madeline Sawyer McCracken moved to Chambersburg, Pa. where Sharon attended high school. She graduated from Old Dominion University, VA and was a lifelong educator, having taught in Hawaii, Virginia, Florida and Maine. She was at once a mother, a navy wife and an educator. She enjoyed scrapbooking, reading her Bible and caring for everyone around her, especially children. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews and her many friends.



A Celebration of life will occur at the Skowhegan Federated Church, 13 Island Ave., Skowhegan, at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday May 8. Reception will follow at the Church.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.







