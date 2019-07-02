CLINTON - Sharon L. Lane, 72, June 24, 2019, passed away under the loving care of her daughter-in-law, Ann Lane and son, Ricky Lane. She was born on July 4, 1946, in Skowhegan to Merlon Savage and Arleane (Benjamin) Savage.Sharon was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for children.She is survived by her children, Ricky L. Lane of Fairfield, Daryl Lane and sons of New Hampshire, Jody Lane and family, Misty (Chris) Bishop and family of Bingham. She is also survived by her siblings, Shiela Roy and family of New Hampshire, Dan Savage and family of Oakland, Nancy (John) Mayo and family of Fairfield, Lynne Soules and family of New Hampshire, Wynnie Savage and family of Fairfield, Marjorie Bouchard and family of Oakland, Loralie (Peter) Albert and family of Scarborough, and Randy Savage of Fairfield.She is predeceased by two sons, Jeffrey and Bobby; granddaughter, Avery Jean Lane; her parents; and brother Terry.Special thanks to her primary nurse Nancy and her Aide Victoria from Maine General Home Care and Hospice.A graveside service will be held July 6 at Friends Cemetary on the Middle Road in Fairfield at 10 a.m.with Pastor Stephen Donahue officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Methodist Church on the corner of Ohio Hill Rd. in Fairfield. All are welcome. At Sharon's request, in lieu of flowers,donations can be made to:
Published in Central Maine on July 2, 2019