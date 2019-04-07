AUGUSTA - Sharon H. Hunnewell, 67, of South Chestnut Street, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born in Waldoboro on June 2, 1951, the daughter of Leslie and Marion (Bowman) Hallowell.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon H. Hunnewell.
Sharon graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1969, and worked at the Department of Human Services in Augusta. She had also worked as a bank teller at area banks; was a teacher / supervisor at Capital Christian Academy in Augusta, and was a secretary for East Coast Mayflower Moving Co.
Sharon loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading books and rescuing animals, especially her dog "Willie".
She was predeceased by her parents; a sister Shirley Hallowell, two brothers, Roger and Willis Hallowell.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years Richard Hunnewell of Augusta; a son Eric Hunnewell and his wife Darlene of Richmond; a daughter Lisa Goss and her partner Dan Pendleton of Washington; five grandchildren; Lucas, Joshua, Alanna, Logan and Rowan. Also several nieces and nephews.
At her request, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where condolences may be sent to the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Please make memorial contributions in
her name to the:
Kennebec Valley
Humane Society
10 Pet Haven Lane
Augusta 04330
Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home
1 Church Street
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 623-8722
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 7, 2019