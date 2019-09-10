SOUTH CHINA - Seth R. LaBreck, 35, of South China, passed away Sept. 1, 2019.
Seth was an amazing man and father. He loved his children more than anything. He loved camping, fishing, pretty much anything outdoors. Seth loved to cook and eat (lol), as we all know. He loved music and being around his friends and family. Seth made many friends from all over.
He was predeceased by his father, Richard J. LaBreck; and grandfather, Lionel. J. Morrissette.
Seth is survived through his children, Abel LaBreck, four years old, and Jocelyn LaBreck, 11 months old; his mother, Elaine LaBreck and her boyfriend and long-time family friend, Terry Couture; his sister, Jessica M. LaBreck and her four children, Uriah Cannistra, Justice, Naiome, Joshua Vashon; his grandmother, Martha Morrissette; his uncles, Arthur Morrissette and Claude "Buddy" Bigeau, his aunts, Erin Morrissette and Jamie Pelkey.
Services will be held, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m., at 79 Legion Memorial Drive, South China.
Donations welcome: E. LaBreck (207) 692-7037.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 10, 2019