Scott was born on May 31,1961, in Lynn, Mass. He graduated with honors from Peddie School in Hightstown, N.J. in 1979, attended Carnegie Mellon University for two years, then joined the Navy Nuclear Power program in 1981. In the Navy, Scott served on fast attack submarines and surface ships before his retirement in 2001. He returned to Maine, working in facilities management for T-mobile and later for JLL. In 2017, Scott relocated to North Fort Myers, Fla. where he worked for Enterprise Rental Co.



Scott was known for his quick sense of humor and easy-going nature, developing lifelong friendships and bringing a light-hearted professionalism to the workplace. He took great pleasure from reading and was an avid sports fan and computer gaming enthusiast. Scott was a gentle man, who was greatly loved and will be missed profoundly.



Scott is survived by his wife Sa-tina DeBrito Emery; his sons David, Daniel and Donald Joseph (DJ) Emery of Orlando, Fla,, his step-daughter Brianna Benevento of Los Angeles, Calif.; his mother and father Valerie and Merlon Emery of Gray; and his brother and wife Mark and Cathy Emery of Gray.







NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - Scott Walter Emery, beloved son of Valerie and Merlon Emery, died of a heart attack on June 10, 2019, in North Fort Myers, Fla.

