CLINTON - Scott P. Gilbert, 56, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 10, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family, friends and furbabies by his side. Scott lost his battle with cancer.
He was born Feb. 16, 1963 in Waterville to the late Linwood Gilbert and Adrienne (DeBois) Gilbert. He graduated from Waterville High School, class of 1982. He had several jobs throughout his life but enjoyed his job at Stearn's and Hammond Lumber. Scott was a loving soul who would help anyone anytime and loved his furbabies.
Scott is survived by his domestic partner, Eva St.Jean of Clinton; brother, Gordon and wife, Sandy of Winslow, sister, Sandra and good friend Cheryl of Waterville; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Joshua Paradis and domestic partner, Desiree Cummings, Roger Smith, Hubert Keuter and wife, Nancy Brooks, Lloyd Rollins and wife, Wanda Morin, Louis Gilbert and wife, Karen of Fairfield.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful hospice nurse, Norma and palliative care doctor and all the great staff at Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care.
We love you, Scott.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Scott's memory to
MaineGeneral Health Office of Philanthropy
P.O. Box 828
Waterville, ME 04901 or
Waterville Area Humane Society
100 Webb Road
Waterville, ME 04901
Published in Central Maine on June 13, 2019