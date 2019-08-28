Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Funeral service 2:00 PM Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Fellowship Baptist Church 237 Eastern Ave Augusta , ME View Map Burial Following Services Benton Falls Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

OAKLAND - Scarlett Olivia Zinkovitch earned her angel wings, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in her mother and father's arms.



She was born March 30, 2018 in Waterville. She is the daughter of Felisha and Jamey Zinkovitch of Oakland.



Our sweet Scarlett laughed, and smiled through her 16 months of life bringing joy, and happiness to so many. Scarlett would run around waving and smiling trying to sneak as many twizzlers as she could. Scarlett loved to play with big brother Liam, swim, swing, climb, slide, watch Doc Mcstuffins, have books read to her, and play outside. Scarlett lived for cuddles and being rocked. She loved to be loved and it was so easy to love such an amazing little girl. Scarlett was loved by so many. She looked forward to weekends with Aunt Katie and Uncle Randy; they were like second parents to our Scarlett.



Scarlett will be missed by so many. Your short time on earth has touched so many lives. Keep playing baby girl and someday Mommy, Daddy, and Liam will be with you again. You will never be forgotten and will always be our baby girl.



Scarlett is survived by her parents Jamey, and Felisha; big brother Liam; godparents Randy and Katie Escany; maternal grandparents Jeff and Terry Booker, fraternal grandparents James and Bonnie Zinkovitch; great-grandfather Chester Wentworth; Aunt Jessica and Uncle Rob Richards; cousins Elijah, Ezra, Hannah, and Ezekiel Richards, Thomas Crawford, Rhylee, Danielle, Jessica and Jeff Wentworth; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Family would like to thank ICU doctors and medical staff at EMMC in Bangor, Maine and New England Donor services.



A funeral service will be held for friends and family at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, Saturday August 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Benton Falls Cemetery. Continued by a celebration of life at Fellowship Baptist Church at 237 Eastern Ave. Augusta, ME.



Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







