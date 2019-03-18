WHITEFIELD - Sandy Lynn Taylor, 62, of Whitefield, died Thursday March 14, 2019 at the Togus Veterans' Hospice Unit, with her husband by her side.
She was born in La Russell, Mo. on Aug. 15, 1956, the daughter of Lenville and Virginia (Ramsey) Smith. Sandy was a graduate of Sarcoxie High School in Sarcoxie, Mo.
Sandy enlisted in the United States Air Force, in January 1978. It became her 20-year career, retiring in January 1998 as SSGT. She served several tours of duty overseas, one where she was stationed in Kuwait, during the Persian Gulf War. She was very proud to have served her country.
She married the love of her life, Carlos R. Taylor Sr., and together, they traveled extensively all over the world including, France, Germany and Canada, just to name a few. Sandy was devoted to her family, especially her parents, using all means of communication to remain in contact with them during her tours of duty in the military. Once she retired, she began a new full-time career, managing her husband. She was very well involved with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, also contributed to the discovering the Jewish Jesus.
Sandy's focus in life was God (Jesus), flag and country.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Carlos R. Taylor Sr., of Whitefield; her parents, Lenville and Virginia Smith, of La Russell, Mo.; a daughter, Cala R. Taylor, of Dover, Del.; two sons; a sister, Lois Ann (Smith) Shearer, of Branson, Mo.; one granddaughter, Aleen; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral service with full military honors, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 18, 2019