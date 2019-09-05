Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Cressey Road United Methodist Church 81 Cressey Road Gorham , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

GORHAM - Sandra "Sandi" (Rowell) Sendzik, 78, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 3, 2019. Sandra was born on Rowell Mountain in Solon, on June 16, 1941 to dairy-farming parents, Galen and Ruth (Corson) Rowell.



Sandi attended Harmony schools and graduated from Farmington State Teachers College. She made a career as an educator, focusing on special education and early childhood education. She founded special education programs in both MSAD 6 and Scarborough, and was a teacher in special education classrooms in the Gorham and Westbrook school systems over the course of her career. During her family-raising years, "Miss Sandi" operated the Pla-Pen, a home-based preschool, for 15 years.



Being involved in 4-H was a meaningful part of Sandi's life from the time she was a young woman. Together with her husband Charles "Skip", she founded the Merry Makers 4-H Club in Gorham in the early 1970s, an organization that continues to be active today. She was influential in developing young leaders by establishing the Cumberland County 4-H Youth Leadership Club.



Sandi was a loyal member of the United Methodist Church, and along with Skip served in leadership and administrative roles within the church in the 70s and 80s.



Family was the most important facet of Sandi's life. Nothing pleased her more than filling her days with time spent with her husband, four daughters, eight grandchildren and many lifelong friends who became part of her family. Trips to camp, picnics, birthday celebrations and family vacations were a continuous source of joy and celebration to her. She made sure that special friends were welcomed as part of her family, and if anyone was in need, she generously made room in her life to provide a safe haven. Even in her final days, she treasured the time spent with her family and friends, and all of the memories shared helped to comfort her and provide her peace.



Above all, she cherished her marriage of 56 years to Skip, who celebrated their anniversary on August 31 with a renewal of their vows to love each other eternally. The commitment, devotion, sacrifice and service to each other have been a source of inspiration to everyone who has witnessed their love.



Sandi was predeceased by her brother, Richard Rowell.



She will be dearly missed by husband, Charles "Skip" Sendzik of Gorham; daughter, Michele and her husband, Rich Miller of Windham, daughter, Tami and her husband, Scott Baker of Candia, N.H., daughter, Regina and her husband, Todd Newcomb of Gray, daughter, Stacey and husband, David Sanborn of Standish; and grandchildren, Dylan Lefebvre and Haley Tetreault; Anna, Monica and Haley Landry; Alexandria and Isabella Baker; and Nicholas and Colby Sanborn.



The family would also like to recognize special lifelong friends, Marie Chase, Sarah Libby, Barbara MacDonald and their families; and many nieces and nephews who were dear to Sandi's heart.



A celebration of her life will be held at Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road in Gorham, on Saturday, September 7, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Hillside Cemetery on Huston Road in Gorham.



To express condolences or to participate in Sandi's online tribute please visit



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Sandi's name by mailing



Cressey Road United Methodist Church



81 Cressey Road



Gorham, ME 04038



or



Cumberland County 4-H



75 Clearwater Drive



Falmouth, ME 04105







