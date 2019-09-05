VASSALBORO - Sandra P. Saunders, 50, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her home following a brief illness. Sandy, the daughter of Bernard J. "Bunk" and Carol I. (Batchelder) Perry, was born July 14, 1969 in Augusta.
Sandy was a 1987 graduate of Cony High School and earned her Associates Degree in Information Technology from Mid-State College. She had been employed by the State of Maine for 31 years, most recently by OIT.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 17 years, Dana S. Saunders of Vassalboro; two daughters, Randi Shibles and husband Waylon of Winterport and Riley Chase of Fairfield; her brother, Dennis H. Perry and his wife Christine of Augusta; four grandchildren; her beloved Maddison; and several nieces and cousins.
The family wishes to give a special "thank you" to Katherine, Karen, Missy and Cassandra; Sandy's closest friends who cared for and supported her throughout her illness.
Relatives and friends may visit on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 12-3 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Rd., Rt. 32, Windsor. A Celebration of Sandy's Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, Post #2, 213 Capitol St., Augusta.
Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sandy to:
ASPCA (www.aspca.org)
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 5, 2019