STARKS - Sandra Lee Belyea, 74, of Starks, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Somerset Rehabilitation Center in Bingham.
Sandra was born on July 4, 1945 in Skowhegan, a daughter of Gerald and Evelyn (Berry) Towle. She was educated in the local schools.
She worked at several small jobs throughout her life but will be best remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Belyea; by two sons, Brandon Hatfield and his partner, Lynn and Johnathan Latimer and his wife, Andrea; as well as four grandchildren, Riley Hatfield, Mckenzi, Johnathan, and Jorja Latimer; and several half-brothers and sisters.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 31, 2019