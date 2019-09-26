BATH - Sandra L. Trask, 76, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick. She was born on Sept. 6, 1943, the daughter of Kenneth ans Eleanor Gilpatrick.
Sandra enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach, S.C. for the winters. She also enjoyed camping, playing beano and bowling. Sandra worked at Bath Iron Works for over 30 years.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister Norma Johnson and brothers Clinton, Gary and Bradley Gilpatrick. She is survived by her husband of 58 years David Trask of Bath; daughters Sema Pratt and husband Fred of Richmond, Teresa Morse and husband Barry of Richmond; sisters Joan Noble of Palermo, Jean and husband Bill Stone of South Carolina, brothers Keith and wife Kathy of Richmond, Dale Gilpatrick and wife Lisa of Greedom, Ricky Gilpatrick and wife Inez of Georgia; grandchildren Joshua Williams, Tiffany Munsey, Cory Munsey and wife Brandi, Evan Morse and wife Taylor; great-grandchildren Bryn, London and Wyatt.
A funeral service has taken place.
