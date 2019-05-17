NEWPORT - Sandra Greenside, 73, died May 15, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, after a long battle with cancer. She was born June 8, 1945 in Corinna, a daughter of Raymond and Mary (Stevens) Murray. Sandra was a self employed tailor and crafts person for many years.
She is survived a daughter, Frederica Goodale of Newport; two sisters, Donna Becker of Newport and Wanda Farmer of Hartland, four brothers, Raymond and wife, Ethel Murray of St. Albans, Vernon and wife, Priscilla Murray of Sangerville, David Murray, John and wife, Debbie Murray, all of Newport; two grandchildren, Tiffany Goodale and Brooke Simpson; a special aunt, Christy Rines of Newport; a number of nieces; and friends, Sandy and Debbie.
She was predeceased by her husband, Fredrick Greenside; sisters, Jeannette Metivier, Faye Wiliam, and Pamela Estabrook.
Services will be private.
Today the Angels call you home,
From all the suffering that came along.
You were the strongest women we ever saw,
With all the pain you never complain.
Special thanks to her sister, Wanda for her special care, and to David and Wanda for not leaving her side.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com
Published in Central Maine on May 17, 2019