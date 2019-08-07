Sandra E. "Sandie" Kaiser

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra E. "Sandie" Kaiser.
Service Information
Copeland Funeral Service
1 Copeland Dr
Beaufort, SC
29902
(843)-525-1111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
The Gardiner Nazarene Church
Gardiner, ME
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BEAUFORT, S.C. - Sandra E. "Sandie" Kaiser, of Beaufort, S.C., and Maine, passed away May 18, 2019, after a series of strokes. Her beloved husband of nearly 30 years was by her side, as well as her daughter, Misty.

A Celebration of Life for Sandie will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at The Gardiner Nazarene Church, Gardiner, Maine.

The family will receive friends following the service. Please share your thoughts and stories about Sandie by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com

Copeland Funeral Service- Beaufort, South Carolina- is assisting the family with arrangements.

Send Flowers
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.