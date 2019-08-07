BEAUFORT, S.C. - Sandra E. "Sandie" Kaiser, of Beaufort, S.C., and Maine, passed away May 18, 2019, after a series of strokes. Her beloved husband of nearly 30 years was by her side, as well as her daughter, Misty.
A Celebration of Life for Sandie will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at The Gardiner Nazarene Church, Gardiner, Maine.
The family will receive friends following the service. Please share your thoughts and stories about Sandie by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com
Copeland Funeral Service- Beaufort, South Carolina- is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 7, 2019