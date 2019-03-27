Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally L. Smith. View Sign

AUGUSTA - Sally L.



Sally was born on March 26, 1929 in Hallowell. She was the daughter of Francis E. and Ida L. (Bates) Dawbin.



Sally grew up in Hallowell and graduated from Hallowell High School in 1947 as salutatorian of her class. She was previously a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.



Prior to marrying and raising her family, she had been employed by Murray Machinery in Augusta and later in life worked for a few years in the catalog department at Sears Roebuck in Augusta.



Sally was predeceased by her second husband, Clifton "Smitty" Smith; her first husband, Carl Farrington; a daughter, Barbara Seaman; a sister, Barbara Wyman; and a daughter-in-law, Theresa Smith.



Survivors include her sons: Fred Farrington and his wife, Gloria of Sidney, Kevin Farrington of Pensacola, Fla., Emery Smith and his wife, Cindy of Whitefield, and her daughter, Dianne Heino and her husband, Michial of Belgrade Lakes; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.



Sally and Smitty shared many road trips and visited most areas of Maine. She loved the "original" country music, enjoyed old westerns on television, knitting, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. Sally was a lover of "sweets" and getting the corner piece of cake or a chocolate whoopie pie with peanut butter frosting could make her day. Special time with her loved ones, and especially her grandchildren, was very important to her.



Sally's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of the Maine Veterans' Home of Augusta for their excellent and compassionate care during her stay. The family also extends a thank you for MaineGeneral Hospice for their caring comfort and support.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Friday, March 29, from 2-3:30 p.m., at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant Street, Augusta, where a memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.



Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at



Memorial donations in Sally's memory



may be made to:



Maine Veterans Home,



Activities Fund,



310 Cony Road,



Augusta, ME 04330 or



MaineGeneral Hospice,



P.O. Box 828,



Waterville, ME 04903-0828.







16 Pleasant St

Augusta , ME 04330

