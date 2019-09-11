Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sabrina Marie Kelley. View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Graveside service 10:00 AM Saint Francis Cemetery 78 Grove St Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CANTON, Mich. - Sabrina Marie Kelley of Canton, Mich., unexpectedly passed August 6, 2019. Sabrina was born Jan. 10, 1971, in Waterville, and always had Maine in her heart, regardless of where she called home. Sabrina was a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt and friend who brought joy to all who crossed her path. Her infectious personality, open arms and giving heart will be missed by all who knew her. Sabrina was the cherished daughter of the late Robert Cote. She is survived by her adoring husband, Mark Kelley; her two loving sons, Kyle Robert Kelley and Tyler Lewis Kelley; her mother, Jacqueline (Charlie) Kellenberger; her sister, Tammie (Richard) Vigue; and nieces Amber Vigue and Ashley Vigue. Sabrina was also the beloved daughter-in-law of John (Jack) and Virginia (Ginny) Kelley; sister-in-law of Paul (Joyce) Kelley, Nancy Saucier, David E. (Michelle) Kelley; aunt of Mark Kelley, Sam Kelley, Claudia Kelley, John Kelley, Matthew (Erika) Saucier, Andrew (Katherine) Saucier, Kelley Saucier Estrella (Norwin); and great aunt of Jack and Leo.Sabrina attended Waterville Senior High School and graduated from the University of Maine with a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine arts. Through the Kelley family's many moves, the one constant was Sabrina's commitment to her family and to leaving each place they called home a better place for her being there.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. at the gravesite of Sabrina's father, Robert T. Cote, at Saint Francis Cemetery, 78 Grove St., Waterville. (Enter at the main entrance next to Uncle Dean's, stay to the left of the large monument marked Veilleux, second large section on the right).Maine arrangements are under the direction of Veilleux Funeral Home,







In lieu of flowers,the family has asked that donations be made to: Waterville Humane Society 100 Webb Rd. Waterville, ME 04901 www.hswa.org Published in Central Maine on Sept. 11, 2019

