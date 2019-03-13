Ruth (Keirstead) Wyman

AUBURN - Ruth (Keirstead) Wyman, 87, of Schooner Estates, passed away, peacefully on Sunday March 10, 2019. She was born in Presque Isle on Sept. 26, 1931, a daughter of the late Howard and Ella (Burden) Keirstead. She was a graduate from Presque Isle High School, class of 1949 and Farmington State Teachers College, class of 1953.

Her husband, Lewis Wyman, passed away in 2000.

She is survived by a son, Nathan Wyman of Litchfield and a daughter, Peggy Wyman of Auburn; and three grandchildren, Caitlin Wyman, Julia Milks and Daniel Milks.

At Ruth's request there will be no public services.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to

East Auburn Baptist Church, Missionary Fund

560 Park Ave.

Auburn, ME 04210.

Published in Central Maine on Mar. 13, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
The Fortin Group
217 Turner Street | Auburn, ME 04210 | (207) 783-8545
