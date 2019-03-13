AUBURN - Ruth (Keirstead) Wyman, 87, of Schooner Estates, passed away, peacefully on Sunday March 10, 2019. She was born in Presque Isle on Sept. 26, 1931, a daughter of the late Howard and Ella (Burden) Keirstead. She was a graduate from Presque Isle High School, class of 1949 and Farmington State Teachers College, class of 1953.
Her husband, Lewis Wyman, passed away in 2000.
She is survived by a son, Nathan Wyman of Litchfield and a daughter, Peggy Wyman of Auburn; and three grandchildren, Caitlin Wyman, Julia Milks and Daniel Milks.
At Ruth's request there will be no public services.
Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to
East Auburn Baptist Church, Missionary Fund
560 Park Ave.
Auburn, ME 04210.
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 13, 2019