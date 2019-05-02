Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Fortune. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Memorial service 2:00 PM Dunn's Corner Baptist Church 238 Wings Mills Road Mount Vernon , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINTHROP - Ruth Fortune, 77, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019, surrounded by her family who loved her deeply. Daughter of Eugene and Cora (Lord) Pinkham, Ruth was born in Lewiston, on March 15, 1942. Raised in Readfield, Ruth graduated from Cony High School in 1960, before marrying her cherished husband, Tom, in 1964. Ruth enjoyed her career as a certified nursing assistant at Maine General Medical Center for 26 years, retiring in 2007. She also volunteered for The Family Violence Project and was a foster parent. Ruth enjoyed travelling with her family and summer outings. She was known for her quick and delicious picnics that she could throw together in a moment's notice! Ruth, Tom and their three children would travel each year to visit Tom's family in Canada, as well as other members of Ruth's extended family in Massachusetts and England. Her fondest memories are those times spent with family and friends at backyard gatherings, trips to Reid State Park and Bear Pond. Ruth loved hosting BBQ's as well as organizing, planning and hosting many celebrations of special events and holidays throughout her life. Ruth was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, John Pinkham.She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Thomas Fortune; their daughter, Susan Wadsworth (husband Bryan) of Vancouver, British Columbia, their son, James Fortune of Isleford, their daughter, Donna Fortune (fiancé Theodore Perkins) of Belgrade Lakes; four adored grandchildren: Hannah Pelletier, Cameron Wadsworth, Abigail Fortune and Thomas Wadsworth; her sister, Margaret Bouthot (husband Vernon) of Mount Vernon and brother, George Pinkham of Readfield, sister-in-law, Jose Pinkham (Narborough, England), as well as many adored nieces and nephews; and her very special niece, Beth Sirois, with whom she had a close bond. Ruth's greatest comfort and joy in life were her family, her many friends and her love of cats, especially her beloved cat, Molly. Ruth will be deeply missed.Ruth's family would like to thank all of the care providers at Lakewood Manor and the Beacon Hospice Team, who provided exceptional dignified care to Ruth and her family. A memorial service and celebration of Ruth's life will be held at Dunn's Corner Baptist Church, 238 Wings Mills Road, Mount Vernon, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







