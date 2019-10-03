PORTLAND - Ruth A. J. Clark, 85, a resident of Vassalboro, passed away Oct. 1, 2019 at Maine Medical Center.
She was born June 5, 1934, in Hoff, Germany, the daughter of Adam and Alma Goetz. She graduated high school in Germany. On June 2, 1952, in Germany, she married Kendall H. Clark. They were married 59 years before his passing in 2011.
Ruth enjoyed gardening, going out to eat, rides to Rangeley and helping children in need.
She is survived by her daughters, Jacquelyn Clark and her husband Scott Mason of Turner and Robbin Pelotte and her husband Joey of Davenport, Iowa, her sons, Willi Clark and his wife Emma Sue of Las Vegas, Nev., Bryan Clark of Iowa and Robert Clark and his wife Pauline of Clinton; 10 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; and her sister Margot Sanders of Germany. She was predeceased by her parents; her son, Bruce Clark; and her brother Klaus Goetz.
At her request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.finleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 3, 2019