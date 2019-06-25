Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for .Russell Phillip Kotow. View Sign Service Information Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant Street Richmond , ME 04357 (207)-737-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

BOWDOINHAM - Russell Phillip Kotow, 74, of Dingley Road, passed away on Sunday, June 23, in his home. He was born in Innsbruck, Austria, March 5, 1945, the son of Nicholai and Vera Kotow.



He was predeceased by his parents; and two sisters Valerie and Eva. He leaves behind his brother Nicholas known to many as Nicki; his three sons Russell Jr., Toby, Jonathan, and one daughter Katie; and five grandchildren.



Russell served eight years in the US Army and was in the 82nd Airborne in Korea. His military service also included his highly earned position as marksman on the rifle team, training his platoon skilled precision shooting at targets of longer than usual ranges with sniper rifles. We're going to miss all of Russell's army stories, and fishing and hunting experiences, good and bad. Russell enjoyed freshwater and saltwater fishing, and hunting.



He was always there to help friends and relatives whatever the problem was as best he could. Russell was known for his kind personality, his sense of humor, and his easy-going outlook on life. But like every other thing in this world, the life we live is only temporary.



Russell will be greatly missed by a lot of people. We already miss you dad. There is nothing in life that can prepare us to bear this void. We will always love you and remember Dad.



There will be a funeral for Russell at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at St. Alexander Nevsky Russian Orthodox Church, 15 Church Street, in Richmond, with burial to follow at Richmond Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at



Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.







