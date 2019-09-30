GARDINER - Russell G. Winslow Jr., 72, of Gardiner, died Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation, Graybirch in Augusta.
Russ was born in Augusta, March 1, 1947, the son of Russell G. Sr. and Thelma (Smith) Winslow. He grew up in Augusta and was a graduate of Cony High School, class of 1966. He played clarinet in the Cony High School Band. He also attended San Diego City College and San Diego Mesa College.
He worked at some construction jobs, was a security guard, worked at Oxford Plains Speedway and at Top Kick Army-Navy Store. He had an interest in racing which led him to the job at Oxford Plains. He was an avid Boston Bruins, New England Patriots, and Boston Red Sox fan.
Russ was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Judy Bullock.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, William O. Bullock Sr. and his nephew, Bill Bullock Jr. and his wife, Marcy, of Cary N.C.; along with his great-nieces, Shelby Klemm of Palo Alto, Calif. and Caylin Bullock of Washington D.C.
A funeral service will be held at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, Thursday Oct. 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends may visit from 1 p.m. until service time.
Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 30, 2019