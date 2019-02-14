Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MONMOUTH - Russell G. Stoddard, 62, of Monmouth, died unexpectedly Monday Feb. 11, 2019, at his home.



He was born in Portland July 6, 1956, the son of Gordon P. and Arlene (Bowie) Stoddard.



Russ loved spending time with his family and was devoted to his grandchildren who he loved dearly. Russ adopted Monmouth as his hometown when he met his wife and loved spending time cooking for community events and supporting community causes. He was a member of the Monmouth Fish and Game, he enjoyed seeing the kids catch fish at the annual fishing event and worked with dear friends on the Whatever Sale for several years. Russ enjoyed music and various forms of creative arts and was an avid guitar player.



Russ was predeceased by his parents; and his grandparents, Russell and Vivian Bowie, who raised him.



He is survived by his wife, Darlene Sanborn; his sons, Chad Westleigh, of Boston, Adam Stoddard of Gardiner and Corey Tatarka, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his daughters, Meghan Hopper and her husband, James, of Fayette and Jessica Stoddard, of Lewiston; his brother, Greg Stoddard, of Florida; his sisters, Brenda Garland, of Oregon and Candace Raykovitz, of Hudson, Fla.; his grandchildren, Madelynn, Kaiden, Austin, Stella, Aubrey, Karaline and Luciana Hopper, Jacob Stoddard, Sophia and Jackson Ranger.



Relatives and friends may visit at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, on Sunday, Feb. 17, from 2-5 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m., immediately after which all are invited to the Monmouth Fish and Game to continue in celebration of Russ' life.



Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at



In lieu of flowers please send donations in Russ' name to:



The Monmouth Backpack Program



c/o Doug Ludewig



P.O. Box 98



Monmouth, ME 04259







MONMOUTH - Russell G. Stoddard, 62, of Monmouth, died unexpectedly Monday Feb. 11, 2019, at his home.He was born in Portland July 6, 1956, the son of Gordon P. and Arlene (Bowie) Stoddard.Russ loved spending time with his family and was devoted to his grandchildren who he loved dearly. Russ adopted Monmouth as his hometown when he met his wife and loved spending time cooking for community events and supporting community causes. He was a member of the Monmouth Fish and Game, he enjoyed seeing the kids catch fish at the annual fishing event and worked with dear friends on the Whatever Sale for several years. Russ enjoyed music and various forms of creative arts and was an avid guitar player.Russ was predeceased by his parents; and his grandparents, Russell and Vivian Bowie, who raised him.He is survived by his wife, Darlene Sanborn; his sons, Chad Westleigh, of Boston, Adam Stoddard of Gardiner and Corey Tatarka, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his daughters, Meghan Hopper and her husband, James, of Fayette and Jessica Stoddard, of Lewiston; his brother, Greg Stoddard, of Florida; his sisters, Brenda Garland, of Oregon and Candace Raykovitz, of Hudson, Fla.; his grandchildren, Madelynn, Kaiden, Austin, Stella, Aubrey, Karaline and Luciana Hopper, Jacob Stoddard, Sophia and Jackson Ranger.Relatives and friends may visit at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, on Sunday, Feb. 17, from 2-5 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m., immediately after which all are invited to the Monmouth Fish and Game to continue in celebration of Russ' life.Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers please send donations in Russ' name to:The Monmouth Backpack Programc/o Doug LudewigP.O. Box 98Monmouth, ME 04259 Funeral Home Roberts Funeral Home

62 Bowdoin Street

Winthrop , ME 04364

(207) 377-8696 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close