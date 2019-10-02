Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell David Principato. View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE – Russell David Principato, 87, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Woodlands Senior Living. He was born to Salvatore and Annie (Wentworth) Principato in Oakland on Feb. 27, 1932.



Russell graduated from Williams High School in 1952. In 1953, he joined the



Russell enjoyed traveling to fun tourist destinations both internationally and throughout the United States. He looked forward to attending Navy Reunions and traveling to California with his daughter to visit his grandson, Jamie. Shopping for souvenirs or trinkets to distribute to family and friends brought him joy. Russell was social and enjoyed eating many, if not all, of his meals out at Governor's or The Villager restaurants in Waterville. He also loved meeting up at McDonalds for coffee with friends. Sweet treats were his favorite.



Russell is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ethel; twin brother Richard Principato, brothers Leo Principato and Russell Orlando Principato, sisters Marion Hill, Gladys Swett and Rose Principato and brother-in-law Roland Giroux. He is survived by his daughter Paula Lemar (Dennis); grandson Jamie Krog (Valerie); great-grandsons Logan and Matthias Krog; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Carroll and Carlene Shores, Roland and Kathy Shores, Dorothy Giroux, Maxine Principato; and several nieces and nephews.



Russell's family would like to thank all of his caregivers, including the staff of Woodlands Senior Living, Bridges Home Care, Michelle Shores, Rose Spaulding, Barbara Doone, Qiuli Wang, and Hospice care.



At a later date there will be a small family gathering for his burial at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home,



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made in Russell's memory to:



the local Meals on Wheels



Muskie Center



38 Grove St.



Waterville, ME 04901







