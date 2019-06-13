Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Our dear Russell, 60, of Augusta, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, after a courageous battle with a debilitating disease, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.



He was born in Augusta Sept. 1, 1958, the son of Dominique Cloutier II and Carol (Katon) Cloutier.



For the last 33 years, Russell was devoted to Diane, the love of his life. Married April 28, 1990, together they shared many adventures and lived life to the fullest. He had a passion for woodworking and owned a craft business which he always reminded us was just a hobby. His talents as a craftsman will live on in the homes of many friends and family in beautiful pieces he made for them over the years. Russell was always up for any project and to provide his expertise and a helping hand.



Russell was an avid outdoorsman and spent many seasons hunting with his father-in-law and friends. He loved camping along lakes and streams, but most of all his campsite at Naples KOA, where he perpetuated many lasting friendships. He always looked forward to the weekends spent with his loving wife and their four legged "girls."



Working was also a top priority. Rain, snow, sleet or hail did not prevent Russell from driving to C. N. Brown in South Paris where he began his career of more than 30 years. His beautiful smile, caring personality and work ethic rewarded him with his final position as real estate and operations manager.



The journey Russell did not choose over the past 18 months led him to many people whom he came to love, trust and depend upon. A heartfelt thanks from Diane to her parents, Tom and Linda, and Russell's sister Cyndy for their loving care and support of Russell. Also, she thanks the staff at Maine General Medical Center Acute Rehabilitation Unit for their wonderful care and friendship.



Russell is survived by his wife, Diane Frantz-Cloutier; his parents, Dominique and Carol; his in-laws, Tom and Linda Frantz, of Augusta; his daughter, Lannette Cloutier, of Augusta; his brothers, Dominique "Nicky" Cloutier III and his wife, Mary of Augusta, Shawn Cloutier of Waterboro, and Jon Cloutier and his wife, Christine of Portland; his sisters, Cheryl Frith and her husband, Michael of Gardiner, Lynn Dolloff of Augusta, and a special sister, Cyndy Clark and her husband, Pete of Augusta; two grandchildren, Devon and Madilyn; a godson, Drew Cloutier; many nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Vicki and Michael Gilbert and their children, Brandon and Shanay; as well as his special dogs, Jazz and Lacey.



Relatives and friends may visit at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, Friday 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m.



Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at



In lieu of flowers because of Russell's love for his dogs, people are invited to make a donation in his name to the



Kennebec Valley Humane Society



10 Pet Haven Lane



Augusta, ME 04330







