Ruby B. (Herren) Lawler (1951 - 2019)
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
East Cemetery
Oak Pond Road
Skowhegan, ME
NORRIDGEWOCK - Ruby B. (Herren) Lawler, 67, passed away Aug. 2, 2019, at her home in Norridgewock. She was born Dec. 31, 1951, in Skowhegan, the daughter of John and Anna (Shaw) Gray.

She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1970. She was a member of the Eagles, Somerset Grange #18 of Norridgewock and enjoyed baking, knitting, and taking care of others.

Ruby is survived by her husband, Keith Lawler Sr. Of Norridgewock; six daughters, Trina White and husband, Chris, of Skowhegan, Melony Hull and husband, Ron, of Skowhegan, Mardene Shibles and husband, Willis, of St. Albans, Lisa Tozier and husband, Shawn, of St. Albans, Karen Sinclair and husband, Roger, of Norway, Beckie Genther and husband, Dana, of Skowhegan; three sons, Marshall Lawler and wife, Pam, of Pittsfield, Keith Lawler Jr. and wife, Ann, of Canaan, Eric Witham of Skowhegan; very special niece, Janita Lawler and partner, Jefferey Hailey, of Norridgewock; very special granddaughter, Elisha Snowman and husband, Brady, of St. Albans; 25 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three brothers; a sister; two brothers-in-law and wives. She was predeceased by parents, John and Anna Gray, two great-grandsons.

Graveside service will be held at East Cemetery on Oak Pond Road, Skowhegan, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., with a Celebration of Life at the home of JR, 545 Hinckley Road, in Canaan, after the service.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine, 04976.

Published in Central Maine on Aug. 9, 2019
