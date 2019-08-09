|
|
|
Graveside service
View Map
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
NORRIDGEWOCK - Ruby B. (Herren) Lawler, 67, passed away Aug. 2, 2019, at her home in Norridgewock. She was born Dec. 31, 1951, in Skowhegan, the daughter of John and Anna (Shaw) Gray.
She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1970. She was a member of the Eagles, Somerset Grange #18 of Norridgewock and enjoyed baking, knitting, and taking care of others.
Ruby is survived by her husband, Keith Lawler Sr. Of Norridgewock; six daughters, Trina White and husband, Chris, of Skowhegan, Melony Hull and husband, Ron, of Skowhegan, Mardene Shibles and husband, Willis, of St. Albans, Lisa Tozier and husband, Shawn, of St. Albans, Karen Sinclair and husband, Roger, of Norway, Beckie Genther and husband, Dana, of Skowhegan; three sons, Marshall Lawler and wife, Pam, of Pittsfield, Keith Lawler Jr. and wife, Ann, of Canaan, Eric Witham of Skowhegan; very special niece, Janita Lawler and partner, Jefferey Hailey, of Norridgewock; very special granddaughter, Elisha Snowman and husband, Brady, of St. Albans; 25 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three brothers; a sister; two brothers-in-law and wives. She was predeceased by parents, John and Anna Gray, two great-grandsons.
Graveside service will be held at East Cemetery on Oak Pond Road, Skowhegan, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., with a Celebration of Life at the home of JR, 545 Hinckley Road, in Canaan, after the service.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine, 04976.
In lieu of flowers,
friends wishing may
make donations in
Ruby's memory to
,
New England Division
One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300
Topsham, ME 04086-1240
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 9, 2019
