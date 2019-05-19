Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Anne Footman Austin. View Sign Service Information Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home 707 Main St Monmouth , ME 04259 (207)-933-4444 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home 707 Main St Monmouth , ME 04259 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wales Presbyterian Church 668 Pond Road, Wales , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LEWISTON - Ruby Anne Footman Austin, 87, a resident of Wales, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, with some of her dear family near. She was ready to join her Lord and loved ones in heaven. She was born to Harold and Edith (Merrill) Footman on March 12, 1932 in Lewiston. Ruby graduated from Lewiston High School and was also a graduate of University of Maine Portland-Gorham, class of 1973. She married her red-headed dancing partner, Horton E. Austin on Dec. 23, 1950 in Greene.



Ruby had worked as a telephone operator in Greene, also at Clark Shoe in Lewiston, picked apples for Greenwood's and Prince's Orchards, worked for Carter Milling in Lewiston and as a second grade teacher in Greene Central School. Ruby was a member of the Maine Teacher's Association, Maine Teacher's Association Retired, NEA, Androscoggin and Greene Granges and also a member of W.W.W. (Wild Women of Wales). Ruby was a charter member of the food bank in Wales.



She enjoyed reading, bingo, fishing, scrabble and many card games. She had a great love for writing and sharing her poetry with everyone.



She is survived by her husband, Horton of Wales; two daughters, Donna Whelan and her husband, Joseph of Lewiston and Mary Ellen Lorenzen and her husband, John of Farmingdale, three sons, William Austin and partner, Joy Crockett of Wales, James Austin and his wife, Alisa of Canton and Christopher Austin of Wales; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Sharon Ray of Greene; many nieces and nephews; and her cat, Daisy.



She was predeceased by her parents; an infant sister, Lorraine Footman, her brother, Harold Footman Jr. and his wife, Ardis, and a sister, Pauline Beckey and her husband, Bob.



The family would like to express their appreciation to Barbara, Lori, Angie and Crystal at the Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice and to Ruby's caregivers at Marshwood and Woodlands of Lewiston.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at Wales Presbyterian Church, 668 Pond Road, Wales, Maine. Visitation hours will be at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at the Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Interment will at the East Wales Cemetery, East Road, Wales, Maine.



If desired, contributions in her memory can be made to the



Wales Presbyterian Church



C/O Robert English



395 Leeds Junction Road



Wales, Maine 04280







