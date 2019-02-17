Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rossiter Thomas Mosher. View Sign

OCALA, Fla. - Rossiter was born in Waterville, Maine, son of Richard C. and Judith Mother. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 2009, and was a true "Bulldog". Ross made the honor roll each year and played basketball, as well as running cross country and track throughout his school years. He ran the 1600-meter relay outdoor track team and qualified, and participated in the New England championship in Fitchburg, Mass. In 2008 and 2009, the Lawrence basketball team went to the Eastern Maine tournament. In 2009, the season ended in a close defeat in the Eastern Maine championship game.



Starting at age 10, Ross worked at the Dostie, Kent, Flood and Caverly farms. He also worked at Central Maine Regional Airport. After graduating from KVCC with a degree in Lineworker Technology, he was employed as a lineman for Coutts Bros., and in Florida worked for several electrical companies. He always volunteered to go on storm duty and worked during Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Matthew to restore power lines. He was most recently employed with Primoris as a Class A lineman.



Ross is survived by his parents, Dick and Judy Mother and grandmothers, Helen Mosher and Shirley Greenwood. Also, his sisters, Jesse (Andrew) Gerow, JoAnna (Dennis) Kent, Belinda (Mike) Day; and brothers, Richard D. (Mary) Mosher and Andrew (Shirley) Mosher.



He is also survived by his finance, Angela Minadeo and her mother, Kim Minadeo. Angela was truly Ross's angel on earth.



He is survived by his uncles, David (Sally) Greenwood, Jeremy Greenwood, David (Marion) Mosher, aunts, Pam Greenwood and Winifred (Carl) Merrill.



Ross was predeceased by his grandfathers, Charles Mosher and Thomas Greenwood (whom he was named after and shared the same birthday). He was also predeceased by his aunt, Margaret Havey, and cousins, Laurie Butler and Peter Morrell.



Ross leaves behind his two young nephews, Cason Gerow and his namesake, Lincoln Ross Gerow. Though he had no children of his own he loved them as if they were his own. Also, Jonathan (Sara), Matthew (Jenny) Kent, Michael (Kerri) Day and Joshua (Barbara) Mosher, and his niece, Heather (Ben) Hebert.



Ross is survived by his first cousins, Hannah Greenwood, Emma Greenwood, John R., Mark and Kenoyer Mosher, Mary Beth Trafton, Sarah Walsh, Peter Kohler, Suzanne Kohler, Sally Batchelder, David Cockburn, Brooke Cox and Bonnie Emmertz.



He is survived by his godparents, Aunt Dot and Uncle Gil Gilpatrick with whom he spent many happy times at camp with. He leaves behind Leroy, Peggi, Ricky Lane and Misty and Chris Bishop, lifetime family friends. He is survived by Jeff, Heather, Trevor and Ross' godson, Waylon Briggs. Ross loved his lifetime loyal friends, Corey Lee and Isaac Hershon, and his "lineman dad", Mike Abbott. He kept in touch with many high school friends and adult friends and cared about all of them.



Ross cared about everyone he met and was a kind and thoughtful Christian man. He loved to hunt and fish and planned to return home in April with Angela to become a Maine Guide and work for Abbott Line and Construction. He shot his first deer at age 10 and his first moose at age 11. He was interested in family genealogy and geology and had a knack for finding Indian artifacts. He grew up near a farm and was baby sat by Phillis and David Emery and had many happy times playing with Amber, Tyler, Miles and Kali Emery along with his sister Jesse.



The week prior to his passing Ross spent a wonderful week at a camp on Moosehead Lake ice fishing and snowmobiling with his fiancé, Angela, his sister, Jesse, brother-in-law, Andrew and nephews, Cason, and Lincoln Ross Gerow. Also, Stacy, Trent and Wesley Wishart, Erica Semones and Prescott Flood.



Ross' favorite Bible verse was Psalm 23:4.



A celebration of life will be held at the New Horizons Community Church in Skowhegan, Maine.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made



in Ross' memory to:



New Horizons



Community Church



31 East Madison Road



PO Box 513



Skowhegan, ME 04976;



or the Jimmy







OCALA, Fla. - Rossiter was born in Waterville, Maine, son of Richard C. and Judith Mother. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 2009, and was a true "Bulldog". Ross made the honor roll each year and played basketball, as well as running cross country and track throughout his school years. He ran the 1600-meter relay outdoor track team and qualified, and participated in the New England championship in Fitchburg, Mass. In 2008 and 2009, the Lawrence basketball team went to the Eastern Maine tournament. In 2009, the season ended in a close defeat in the Eastern Maine championship game.Starting at age 10, Ross worked at the Dostie, Kent, Flood and Caverly farms. He also worked at Central Maine Regional Airport. After graduating from KVCC with a degree in Lineworker Technology, he was employed as a lineman for Coutts Bros., and in Florida worked for several electrical companies. He always volunteered to go on storm duty and worked during Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Matthew to restore power lines. He was most recently employed with Primoris as a Class A lineman.Ross is survived by his parents, Dick and Judy Mother and grandmothers, Helen Mosher and Shirley Greenwood. Also, his sisters, Jesse (Andrew) Gerow, JoAnna (Dennis) Kent, Belinda (Mike) Day; and brothers, Richard D. (Mary) Mosher and Andrew (Shirley) Mosher.He is also survived by his finance, Angela Minadeo and her mother, Kim Minadeo. Angela was truly Ross's angel on earth.He is survived by his uncles, David (Sally) Greenwood, Jeremy Greenwood, David (Marion) Mosher, aunts, Pam Greenwood and Winifred (Carl) Merrill.Ross was predeceased by his grandfathers, Charles Mosher and Thomas Greenwood (whom he was named after and shared the same birthday). He was also predeceased by his aunt, Margaret Havey, and cousins, Laurie Butler and Peter Morrell.Ross leaves behind his two young nephews, Cason Gerow and his namesake, Lincoln Ross Gerow. Though he had no children of his own he loved them as if they were his own. Also, Jonathan (Sara), Matthew (Jenny) Kent, Michael (Kerri) Day and Joshua (Barbara) Mosher, and his niece, Heather (Ben) Hebert.Ross is survived by his first cousins, Hannah Greenwood, Emma Greenwood, John R., Mark and Kenoyer Mosher, Mary Beth Trafton, Sarah Walsh, Peter Kohler, Suzanne Kohler, Sally Batchelder, David Cockburn, Brooke Cox and Bonnie Emmertz.He is survived by his godparents, Aunt Dot and Uncle Gil Gilpatrick with whom he spent many happy times at camp with. He leaves behind Leroy, Peggi, Ricky Lane and Misty and Chris Bishop, lifetime family friends. He is survived by Jeff, Heather, Trevor and Ross' godson, Waylon Briggs. Ross loved his lifetime loyal friends, Corey Lee and Isaac Hershon, and his "lineman dad", Mike Abbott. He kept in touch with many high school friends and adult friends and cared about all of them.Ross cared about everyone he met and was a kind and thoughtful Christian man. He loved to hunt and fish and planned to return home in April with Angela to become a Maine Guide and work for Abbott Line and Construction. He shot his first deer at age 10 and his first moose at age 11. He was interested in family genealogy and geology and had a knack for finding Indian artifacts. He grew up near a farm and was baby sat by Phillis and David Emery and had many happy times playing with Amber, Tyler, Miles and Kali Emery along with his sister Jesse.The week prior to his passing Ross spent a wonderful week at a camp on Moosehead Lake ice fishing and snowmobiling with his fiancé, Angela, his sister, Jesse, brother-in-law, Andrew and nephews, Cason, and Lincoln Ross Gerow. Also, Stacy, Trent and Wesley Wishart, Erica Semones and Prescott Flood.Ross' favorite Bible verse was Psalm 23:4.A celebration of life will be held at the New Horizons Community Church in Skowhegan, Maine.In lieu of flowers,donations may be madein Ross' memory to:New HorizonsCommunity Church31 East Madison RoadPO Box 513Skowhegan, ME 04976;or the Jimmy V.org foundation for cancer research. Published in Central Maine on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close