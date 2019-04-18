Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Dr. Ross Davis, 87, of Melbourne Beach, Fla, passed away April 12, 2019, at Victoria Landing Memory Care in Melbourne, Fla.



Ross lived a full life starting with his upbringing in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney, Australia. He attended Sydney Grammar School, where he played Varsity Rugby, was active on the Swim and Dive team and graduated in 1949. He attended University of Sydney, as a student of Faculty of Medicine and he graduated with First Class Honours in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Then he received a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree in 1957, Doctor of Medicine Degree in 1963 and was admitted into the Royal Australian College of Physicians in 1964.



While studying Medicine in 1957, Ross met his beautiful wife Janice at a mutual friend's party and it was love at first sight, they were married a short time later in 1958. Raising four children and after a few years of research work in Canberra and in Callan Park NSW, Ross made a bold and adventuresome decision to move his entire family to the United States. After living in San Antonio, receiving his professional Neurosurgery training at the



He joined the medical team at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, became the President of Adas Yoshuran Synagogue and was an active member of the Rockport, Rockland community until his retirement to Melbourne Beach, Fla. in 2004. Even during his retirement years he continued to conduct research, write scientific publications, and train the next generation on his techniques. Throughout Ross' career, he was passionately dedicated to his interest and became a pioneer in Stereotactic and neurostimulation focusing on Cerebellar stimulation to help children and adults with neurological conditions such as Cerebral Palsy, Parkinson's, Muscular Dystrophy and epilepsy. He made a tremendous contribution to improve patient's lives living with spasticity through implants that relieved the spastic paralysis that often follows strokes and reduce the spasms of patients affected by cerebral palsy. Ross was a founding member and President of the International Functional Electrical Stimulation Society and over the decades of work on Cerebellar stimulation he received the honor of the Alfred E Mann Foundation award in Scientific achievement.



On his personal side, Ross was a devoted father, grandfather, husband, friend and an avid sailor. At every chance he would be on the water completely at peace with the sounds of the ocean and wind passing through the sails while he adventured along the coasts of Maine, Florida, and The Bahamas. Ross was always the optimist with the kindest words and advice to everyone he came in contact with. Patients and nurses alike throughout his career always commented on his warmth and kind bedside manner. Ross believed fully in the afterlife and knew that he was on to his next journey without any trepidation. His spirit and love continue to live amongst all those that he touched; making a positive difference in our lives. Even as Dad's memory faded from Alzheimer's, his spirit, determination and strength continued to shine through. Ross had the most wonderful life and truly a life well lived.



Ross is survived by his wife, Janice Naomi Davis of Melbourne Beach; daughters, Megan Hodgkins (Gary) of Fellsmere, Jennifer Davis (deceased), sons, Brian Davis (Leslie) of Satellite Beach, and Graeme Davis (Abigail) of Nassau, Bahamas; granddaughters, Elizabeth Davis, Catherine Davis, Rachel Davis, Victoria Davis, Chloe Davis and Paola Davis, and grandsons, Daniel Hodgkins and Gabriel Davis. Ross has joined Elias (father), Alva (mother), Neal (brother) and Jennifer (faughter).



Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.



An online guestbook is available at



Memorial contributions may be made to the: Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation



4676 N Wickham Rd.



Melbourne, FL 32935



http://brevardalzheimers.org/



in memory of



Dr. Ross Davis







MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Dr. Ross Davis, 87, of Melbourne Beach, Fla, passed away April 12, 2019, at Victoria Landing Memory Care in Melbourne, Fla.Ross lived a full life starting with his upbringing in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney, Australia. He attended Sydney Grammar School, where he played Varsity Rugby, was active on the Swim and Dive team and graduated in 1949. He attended University of Sydney, as a student of Faculty of Medicine and he graduated with First Class Honours in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Then he received a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree in 1957, Doctor of Medicine Degree in 1963 and was admitted into the Royal Australian College of Physicians in 1964.While studying Medicine in 1957, Ross met his beautiful wife Janice at a mutual friend's party and it was love at first sight, they were married a short time later in 1958. Raising four children and after a few years of research work in Canberra and in Callan Park NSW, Ross made a bold and adventuresome decision to move his entire family to the United States. After living in San Antonio, receiving his professional Neurosurgery training at the University of Michigan , a brief stopover in Austin, Texas, Ross and his family settled into South Florida in the early seventies. They settled into the Community of Pinecrest and then Miami Beach where Ross became Chief of Neurosurgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center. Over a decade later, he sailed his family up to Maine one summer in the early 1980s and decided to call Rockport his new home.He joined the medical team at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, became the President of Adas Yoshuran Synagogue and was an active member of the Rockport, Rockland community until his retirement to Melbourne Beach, Fla. in 2004. Even during his retirement years he continued to conduct research, write scientific publications, and train the next generation on his techniques. Throughout Ross' career, he was passionately dedicated to his interest and became a pioneer in Stereotactic and neurostimulation focusing on Cerebellar stimulation to help children and adults with neurological conditions such as Cerebral Palsy, Parkinson's, Muscular Dystrophy and epilepsy. He made a tremendous contribution to improve patient's lives living with spasticity through implants that relieved the spastic paralysis that often follows strokes and reduce the spasms of patients affected by cerebral palsy. Ross was a founding member and President of the International Functional Electrical Stimulation Society and over the decades of work on Cerebellar stimulation he received the honor of the Alfred E Mann Foundation award in Scientific achievement.On his personal side, Ross was a devoted father, grandfather, husband, friend and an avid sailor. At every chance he would be on the water completely at peace with the sounds of the ocean and wind passing through the sails while he adventured along the coasts of Maine, Florida, and The Bahamas. Ross was always the optimist with the kindest words and advice to everyone he came in contact with. Patients and nurses alike throughout his career always commented on his warmth and kind bedside manner. Ross believed fully in the afterlife and knew that he was on to his next journey without any trepidation. His spirit and love continue to live amongst all those that he touched; making a positive difference in our lives. Even as Dad's memory faded from Alzheimer's, his spirit, determination and strength continued to shine through. Ross had the most wonderful life and truly a life well lived.Ross is survived by his wife, Janice Naomi Davis of Melbourne Beach; daughters, Megan Hodgkins (Gary) of Fellsmere, Jennifer Davis (deceased), sons, Brian Davis (Leslie) of Satellite Beach, and Graeme Davis (Abigail) of Nassau, Bahamas; granddaughters, Elizabeth Davis, Catherine Davis, Rachel Davis, Victoria Davis, Chloe Davis and Paola Davis, and grandsons, Daniel Hodgkins and Gabriel Davis. Ross has joined Elias (father), Alva (mother), Neal (brother) and Jennifer (faughter).Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to the: Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation4676 N Wickham Rd.Melbourne, FL 32935in memory ofDr. Ross Davis Funeral Home Strunk Funeral Home - Vero Beach - Vero Beach

916 17th Street

Vero Beach , FL 32960

772-562-2325 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close