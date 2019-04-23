Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roseline P. Atkinson. View Sign Service Information Direct Cremation of Maine 182 Waldo Avenue Belfast , ME 04915 (207)-338-1433 Send Flowers Obituary

ATHENS - Roseline Perkins Atkinson passed away, Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Tissue's Country Estate in Athens, Maine. She was born on Sept. 8, 1931, in Windham, the daughter of Donald E. and Florentine R. (Oberg) Perkins.Roseline attended schools in Madison, graduating from Madison Memorial High School in the class of 1949. She worked as a secretary throughout most of her life.Roseline is survived by her sisters, Joan Copp of Madison, Diana Nicoletti and partner, David, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; her brothers, Bruce Perkins and wife, Nancy, of Gorham, Christopher Perkins and wife, Becky, of Porter; stepdaughter, Roberta Avilucea and husband, Michael, of San Jose, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.Roseline was predeceased by her husband, John Atkinson; stepdaughter, Linda Atkinson; first husband, Eldon Scott; and her brother, George Perkins.At the request of the deceased, there will be no funeral services. Burial will take place in East Madison, later in the spring.The family wishes to thank the employees of Tissue's Country Estate for all the love and exceptional care given to Roseline during her stay with them. They also wish to thank Maine General Hospice for compassionately guiding her through her final journey.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at







