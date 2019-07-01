Rose May Giguere (1922 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
WATERVILLE - Rose May Giguere, 96, of Waterville, passed away peacefully with the Lord on June 27, 2019, with her family by her side.

Rose was born in Waterville, the daughter of Corinne LaChance and Leo Giguere. She attended the Waterville Schools and eventually became a longtime employee of Ralston Purina Poultry Co. in Winslow. In Rose's free time she enjoyed being surrounded by family, friends, and beloved pets. Her favorite pastimes were crocheting, bowling and cooking.

She is survived by her younger brother, Leo, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home.

Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share condolences and memories with her family.

Published in Central Maine on July 1, 2019
