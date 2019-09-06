Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Frazier. View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Funeral 11:00 AM Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - Rose Marie Frazier passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2019 after 12 years of challenging health issues.She was born on Jan. 26, 1941 to Alfred and Hazel (Nadeau) Mazerolle in Caratunk Maine. She attended school in the Bingham area graduating with the class of 1959. She married Ronald Frazier on July 11, 1959. Soon after she achieved her lifelong dream of having children and being a stay at home mom until all the children were in school. In 1974 she began a 25 year career in the business office of MSAD 59 in Madison starting out as a secretary to the Superintendent and retiring as the District bookkeeper. To say she always had her hands full would be an understatement, but she managed to keep four kids and a household in order while working full time and also running a Longaberger Basket direct sales business where she met many life-long friends.She enjoyed traveling and took trips with her siblings to the far corners of the earth including Egypt, France, and Monte Carlo. Closer to home she and Ron traveled to Hawaii, California, Nevada, Arizona, Ohio and several driving trips to east coast states and Florida, and she loved stopping at casinos that might be in the area.In 1978 she and Ron bought some land on Clearwater Pond in Industry and built a small lake home where they spent many weekends and entertained lots of friends and family with Rose's wonderful cooking skills.Rose is survived by her children, Rhonda Emerson and husband Rich, Ross and long-time companion Michelle Corson, Russell and wife Andrea and Ramona Hupper; grandchildren, Justin Hupper and wife Bridget and Jaclyn Frazier; siblings, Pamela Murray of New Hampshire and Al Mazerolle of California. She is predeceased by her husband Ronald; parents; and a sister, Patricia Pooler.Rose's funeral will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple St., Madison. A reception luncheon will be held at the American Legion Hall, 20 South Maple St., Madison, after the service. Burial will be at the Veteran's Cemetery in Augusta at a later date.Special thanks to the staff of the Lakewood Wing of Maplecrest Living Center in Madison for their care and comfort during Rose's recent stay. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com Donations in memory of Rose may be made to: Maplecrest Living Center Resident Activity Fund c/o Betsey Wacome 174 Main St.Madison, ME 04950 Published in Central Maine on Sept. 6, 2019

